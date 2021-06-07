FDNY: 16 injured when MTA bus crashed into apartment building

The FDNY says 16 people were injured when an MTA bus drove into an apartment building Monday.

It happened in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at 174 Lincoln Road around 2 p.m.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the FDNY. Out of the 16 who were hurt, 13 were hospitalized.

The Department of Buildings is trying to determine whether the building is structurally safe before the bus can be safely removed.

Firefighters have been at the scene throughout the afternoon into the evening cleaning up the area.

Prentis Mitchell tells News 12 he was in his car when he witnessed the accident. He says he even helped to get passengers out of the bus after the crash.

"I was at the light right there waiting to turn left in my car. So the bus was coming down and hit a flatbed and then that's when he veered left, basically to avoid coming into ongoing traffic, when he ran up on the curb and hit the home," Mitchell says. "Me and the other guy that was in front, we jumped out and got them out the bus, I was holding the door open, trying to hold the door open. Yeah, these people were hurt, bus driver was hurt, but a lot of people were OK, thank God"

Mitchell added that the driver was conscious and seemed worried about his passengers.

Officials say the B49 bus was heading to Manhattan when the accident occurred.

They say the driver is 55 years old and has never had any accidents during his 13 years on the job.