1 person killed, 9 others injured in FDNY ambulance and fire truck collision at Bed-Stuy intersection

A person has died after a crash involving a fire truck and an ambulance on Myrtle Avenue in Bed-Stuy Thursday.

News 12 is told a man who was a patient inside the ambulance has died and their family member who was with them is in critical condition.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Myrtle and Throop avenues. The FDNY says firefighters inside of Ladder 102 were headed to a fire just a few blocks away when they crashed into an FDNY ambulance. The ambulance was carrying the 59-year-old patient and his 35-year-old sister. Both were rushed to the hospital where the man died and the sister is in critical condition.

News 12 is told the man who died in the ambulance was on his way to the hospital after family say he suffered a heart attack.

Family members say they were texting with the sister and trying to call her to get updates on how far they were from the hospital, but when she stopped answering they panicked. They say they used the GPS on her phone to track her, which brought them to the scene of the crash.

“He was a brother and a father to me, he was my whole life,” says the victim’s brother Abdull Ahmed.

Family tells News 12 he is originally from Yemen, but has lived in Brooklyn for almost 30 years and owns a bodega nearby.

Eight FDNY members were taken to the hospital, both EMS members from the ambulance and the six firefighters who were on the fire truck. They are all listed in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.