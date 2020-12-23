Bronx students work together to issue recommendations on remote learning

A group of high school students in the Bronx put their minds together to come up with a solution to problems facing them during the pandemic.

The teenagers focused their attention on remote education in the borough in a mission known as "The Thinkubator."

They were able to come up with four recommendations for the city's school system to consider and submitted their plans.

The students are calling for establishing clear coronavirus guidelines, better access to at-home technology, improved services for vulnerable students and a better feedback system for families and students.

"I think we're at an opportune time to allow young people to decide our future, to decide out fate," says President and CEO of The Thinkubator Dr. Edward Summers. "And so us putting them at the table, bringing them to the forefront and elevating their voices that are going to be the change that we want to see."

Students who worked on the issue did so almost entirely virtually.