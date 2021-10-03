Unvaccinated NYC teachers face suspension without pay on Monday

New York City students are heading back to class on Monday morning, but there is concern that there won’t be enough teachers in the schools.

Under the citywide vaccine mandate, nearly 150,000 teachers and employees had until 5 p.m. Friday to get at least one shot in the arm or face suspension without pay.

A group of New York City public school teachers submitted a petition to the Supreme Court claiming the mandate violates their equal protection and due process rights. It was denied on Friday.

According to the city’s Department of Education, 90% of New York City public school staffers have already been vaccinated.

The United Federation of Teachers stated that they have got a lot of work to do to ensure that enough vaccinated staff members will be available beginning tomorrow.

MORE: Stop the Spread