Brooklyn garden teacher educates students with creative videos
News 12 Staff
May 18, 2020, 10:21pm EDT
Updated on:Oct 04, 2020, 1:06am EDT
A Brooklyn teacher is continuing her garden education in a unique way; by showing kids and New Yorkers some tricks and tools to garden at home.
Brooklyn garden educator Hillary Horowitz created Homegrown with Hillary for her students during the pandemic.
Horowitz creates creative and engaging videos each week.
"My bigger mission is things that students can do at home with limited resources," she said.
Horowitz posts her videos every Wednesday morning on YouTube
.