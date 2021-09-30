Neighbors say juveniles crashed school bus in East New York, then fled

Residents claim kids stole a school bus and drove it down an East New York street, hitting three cars in the process and sending one man to the hospital.

The whole incident was caught on camera. Residents on Montauk Avenue say they heard a loud crash, and their Ring doorbell went off.

They say when they went outside, they couldn’t believe their eyes. Neighbors say they saw two kids jump out of the yellow school bus and run away -- with no bus driver in sight.

Police cannot confirm who was driving the bus at this time. News 12 reached out to the bus company for more information, but has not heard back yet.