Police: Graffiti found on newly installed George Floyd statue in Brooklyn

Police say graffiti was found this morning on the statue and pedestal of the newly installed George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The face of the statue was painted black, with graffiti in white lettering that reads "Patriot front.us."

MORE: Statue of George Floyd unveiled in Flatbush as residents celebrate Juneteenth

The statue is currently behind barricades and had been covered up.

A similar incident occurred in New Jersey. The statue of George Floyd recently installed outside Newark City Hall was found defaced with white supremacist graffiti.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit says it is investigating the vandalism.